Police are investigating a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia that left a father and his daughter, who is pregnant with twins, seriously wounded.For Fred Waring, Sunday was supposed to be a happy day-- his youngest daughter got married to the father of the twins she is carrying, but the night ended in gunfire.The 23 year old married the father of her unborn children earlier in the day, then posted the good news on social media. Police say that's when her husband's ex-wife showed up.Police say Waring is fighting for his life after protecting his child.Officers were called shortly before 10:30 p.m. Sunday night after gunfire erupted in the 5800 block of Hadfield Street.At least 18 shots were fired from two separate semiautomatic weapons after police say an argument outside Waring's home escalated.A 23-year-old woman was shot in the leg and hip.Her father, 74-year-old Fred Waring, is in critical condition.According to investigators, Waring was shot ten times while protecting his pregnant daughter."The father came forward for his daughter, as any father would do," said Philadelphia Police Lt. John Walker. "Unfortunately, he took the brunt of the injuries."Police said the daughter was hit twice -- once in the leg and once in the hip. They said her babies will survive."She approached the new wife, there was some type of altercation, a fight," said Walker. "As that escalated some of the males in the crowd, at least two, pulled out handguns."When police arrived, both victims had already been rushed to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in a private vehicle."We have served some search warrants up in the northwest section of the city looking for the ex-wife along with the two individuals or described as two black males," said Walker "Not much further on them; we don't know who they are at this point."The suspects fled north on 58th Street.Monday night police said they located the getaway car used in the crime just blocks from the scene, at Cobbs Creek and Thomas avenues.Officials said the car is registered to the groom's ex-wife.Police have located cameras on a nearby business, and they're hoping to find footage that will be helpful in this investigation.------