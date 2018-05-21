TRAFFIC

Camden police officer hurt in crash

Camden officer hurt in crash: Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 21, 2018. (WPVI)

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) --
A Camden police officer was injured when his cruiser collided with another vehicle near a fire station.

It happened at Morgan Boulevard and 9th Street before 1 a.m. Monday.

Firefighters rushed to help both drivers immediately following the crash.

Both were taken to an area hospital for treatment. Police officials say the officer was later released.

There was no immediate word on their conditions or what led to the crash.

