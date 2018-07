Police are investigating the discovery of a body in the Schuylkill River near Boathouse Row.Officers were called at 8:30 a.m. Monday to the 900 block of Kelly Drive after someone found a body floating in the river.The male of unknown age was pulled up onto a dock. Medics pronounced him dead at 8:55 a.m.The Philadelphia Medical Examiner's Office is working to determine male's identity and how he died.------