What will $1,500 rent you in Philadelphia?

224 W. Rittenhouse Square, #1904 (Rittenhouse)
Here's this studio situated at 224 W. Rittenhouse Square. It's listed for $1,500/month for its 573-square-feet of space.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a fitness center, an elevator, a door person and storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, two walk-in closets, built-in storage features and granite countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
1730 N. Fifth St. (West Kensington)
Next, check out this 1,540-square-foot studio that's located at 1730 N. Fifth St. It's also listed for $1,500/month.
In the unit, you'll get air conditioning, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, exposed brick, a kitchen island and stainless steel appliances. Secured entry, an elevator, assigned parking and outdoor space are offered as building amenities. Animals are welcome here.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
1715 Webster St. (Graduate Hospital)
There's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse located at 1715 Webster St. It's listed for $1,500/month for its 752-square-feet of space.
The residence features air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include outdoor space. Animals are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
1604 Spruce St. (Rittenhouse)
Here's a 549-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom studio at 1604 Spruce St. that's going for $1,500/month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances, ample natural light and granite countertops. Cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
1010 Race St. (Chinatown)
Located at 1010 Race St., here's a 785-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,500/month.
The residence features hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, exposed brick, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a breakfast bar. Cats and dogs are not welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
