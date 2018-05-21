U.S. & WORLD

Houston officer tells woman to put hands up and 'pretend like we're going to shoot you'

Houston officer tells woman to put hands up and 'pretend like we're going to shoot you'. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 21, 2018. (WPVI)

HOUSTON (WPVI) --
A video out of Houston is going viral.

The video involves Houston police officers who were recorded ordering four individuals to exit a vehicle.

In a video recorded by Denee Harris, an officer can be heard over the loudspeaker saying, "Hands up! Put your hands up. Over your head! Pretend like we're going to shoot you."

She told news outlets that she was scared, and started rolling, not knowing how this was going to end.

What we can tell you is that this is under investigation.

The reason for the traffic stop and detentions were not immediately clear, but the Houston Police Department has seen the video.

