U.S. & WORLD

Mom blogger says she doesn't want her son labeled 'boyfriend'

EMBED </>More Videos

Mom blogger says she doesn't want her son labeled 'boyfriend'. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4 p.m. on May 21, 2018. (WPVI)

A mom's blog is going viral as she lays out the label she does not want slapped on her son.

That label? "Boyfriend."

Steph Montgomery explains in a post on Romper that it's off limits.

Her reason? She thinks it's gross, and sends kids the wrong message about friendships.

Montgomery also says she wants her kids to know that gender doesn't matter, and that it shouldn't dictate friendships.

She says her son is a child and he's too young to understand what "boyfriend" even means, and if he did it's way beyond his years.

She also says it's presumptive, as she has no idea whether her children are gay or straight.

Finally, she says her child doesn't like it, so she doesn't allow it.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familyu.s. & worldchildrenblogmotherhood
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Missouri mom accused of letting men rape toddler
Thai youth soccer team meets with the media
More u.s. & world
FAMILY & PARENTING
WATCH: Toddler dances to Action News theme song
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
Toddlers rendition of the national anthem goes viral
Photographer recreates newborn Disney princess photo shoot with toddlers one year later
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News