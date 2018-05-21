Mom blogger says she doesn't want her son labeled 'boyfriend'

A mom's blog is going viral as she lays out the label she does not want slapped on her son.That label? "Boyfriend."Steph Montgomery explains in a post on Romper that it's off limits.Her reason? She thinks it's gross, and sends kids the wrong message about friendships.Montgomery also says she wants her kids to know that gender doesn't matter, and that it shouldn't dictate friendships.She says her son is a child and he's too young to understand what "boyfriend" even means, and if he did it's way beyond his years.She also says it's presumptive, as she has no idea whether her children are gay or straight.Finally, she says her child doesn't like it, so she doesn't allow it.------