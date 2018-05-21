Video released of Honey Grow robbery in University City

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police have now released surveillance video of the Honey Grow Restaurant robbery in University City last Thursday.

Cameras captured one man holding employees at gunpoint, in the back of the store on the 3700 block of Walnut Street.

After getting cash from the register, that gunman fled with another man-who was captured on video outside the restaurant.

They were last seen driving a gold or silver four-door sedan

Anyone with information is asked to contact Philadelphia police.

