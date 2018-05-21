HEALTH & FITNESS

New IsoPSA test promises more accuracy in finding prostate cancer

New PSA test more accurate predictor: Ali Gorman reports during Action News at 5pm on May 21, 2018. (WPVI)

Developers predict 50% cut in false positives
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WPVI) --
A new blood test called the Iso-PSA is more accurate at predicting a man's risk at developing serious prostate cancer.

In a study presented today, the Iso-PSA was better at determining whether the cancer was low- or high-risk.

Developers say it could cut the number of false positives and unnecessary biopsies in half.

"It adds specificity for cancer. So if you have a worrisome PSA, it could be BPH, or could be cancer, you don't know, it's almost a coin flip. IsoPSA gives you a better sense of whether or not a biopsy is justified," says lead researcher Dr. Eric Klein of the Cleveland Clinic.

Aside from skin cancer, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men.

The Iso-PSA test kit is in the process of getting F-D-A approval.

For more information on the test, click here.
