Rescue crews search Delaware River for missing boater

Search continues for missing boater in Delaware River, as seen on Action News at 11 p.m., May 21, 2018 (WPVI)

DELANCO, N.J. (WPVI) --
The Coast Guard tells Action News they are searching for a missing man in the Rancocas Creek.

They said the search began in the Delaware River near Hawk Island in Delanco, New Jersey after they received reports of a boater falling overboard and into the water.

According to the Coast Guard, a boat struck a wake on the New Jersey side of the river around 5:40 p.m. Monday. The boat overturned. Officials said a total of five people were involved in the incident.

Water rescue underway in Delanco: As seen on Action News at 6 p.m., May 21, 2018



Philadelphia Marine Unit Boat 3 rescued three women and a man.

The man was taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital where he is in stable condition. The two women were taken to Lourdes Medical Center of Burlington County in Willingboro, New Jersey; their conditions are unknown at this time.

The search continues for the fifth boater.

