FOOD & DRINK

Chow down on breakfast classics at Comfort & Floyd, debuting in Passyunk Square

Photo: Lindsay B./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new breakfast and brunch spot has made its debut in the neighborhood. Located at 1301 S. 11th St. in Passyunk Square, the new arrival is called Comfort & Floyd.

Run by Philly natives Bruce and Sara Reckahn, who met working at departed Old City brunch spot Blue in Green, Comfort & Floyd fills a corner that's been home to luncheonettes for decades, according to . Previous occupants included Porto and Carman's Country Kitchen (where Bruce also previously cooked).

Comfort & Floyd will keep that tradition alive with breakfast classics like fresh-squeezed orange juice, French toast, home fries, a breakfast sandwich and coffee from Old City Coffee. Lunch options include grilled cheese, tomato soup, kale salad and a burger, with shoofly pie or whole-wheat chocolate chip cookies for dessert.

Bruce Reckahn is an avid cookbook collector, and a selection of cookbooks from Molly's Books & Records in the nearby Italian Market will be available for purchase at the restaurant.

With five stars out of three reviews on Yelp thus far, Comfort & Floyd is off to a strong start.

Olivia O., who was the first Yelper to review the new spot on May 15, said, "A very welcome addition to the neighborhood! The food is fantastic (both breakfast and lunch options), and the atmosphere is very bright and comforting."

Lindsay B. added, "Great food and friendly service. My friend and I each had the French toast, which was some of the best I've ever had. The home fries were perfectly cooked. The orange juice is freshly squeezed, which always gets bonus points from me. I might try their breakfast sandwich next time, because it looks huge. Welcome to the neighborhood!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Comfort & Floyd is open from 7 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday-Friday and 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. on the weekends. (It's closed on Tuesday.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Little Miss Korea food stand comes to Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
Nauti Donuts opens in Ocean City with coffee and made-to-order treats
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Sichuan, sweets and small plates: Check out the top 5 spots in Old City
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News