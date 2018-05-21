From barbecue to bibimbap: The top 5 spots for flavorful Korean fare in Philadelphia

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Korean restaurants around Philadelphia, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture when your bulgogi and bibimbap cravings strike.
1. Jong Ka Jib
Photo: Vanessa K./Yelp
Topping the list is Jong Ka Jib. Located at 6600 N. Fifth St. in East Oak Lane, the spot is the highest-rated Korean restaurant in Philadelphia, boasting 4.5 stars out of 318 reviews on Yelp. It boasts classic Korean decor, including traditionally dressed waiters and waitresses.
Tofu entrees come with an array of side dishes, and the Korean barbecue menu, which includes dishes like barbecue squid and beef ribs, can be prepared at five different levels of spiciness.
2. Nine Ting
Photo: Daniel C./Yelp
Next up is Chinatown's Nine Ting, situated at 926 Race St. With four stars out of 805 reviews on Yelp, this hot pot and Korean barbecue spot has proven to be a local favorite.
Diners particularly love the all-you-can-eat options: hot pot (unlimited vegetables and meat that you cook in a choice of two or three soup bases) for $22.99, Korean barbecue (meat that you grill at the table) for $27.99 or both hot pot and barbecue for $32.99.
3. Cafe Soho
Photo: tisa h./Yelp
East Oak Lane's Cafe Soho, located at 468 W. Cheltenham Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Korean fusion spot four stars out of 607 reviews. This casual spot is particularly renowned for its Korean-style chicken wings, available with soy-garlic or spicy chili sauce. Many diners enjoy pairing their wings with flavored soju (Korean rice wine), including pineapple soju served in a hollowed-out pineapple.
Other house specialties include spicy rice cakes with cheese and fried dumplings, with sides ranging from coleslaw to kimchi.
4. Andy's Chicken
Photo: Joanne T./Yelp
Andy's Chicken, a Korean spot in Fishtown, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 177 Yelp reviews. As the name suggests, the house specialty is Korean fried chicken, with double-fried drumsticks, wings, thighs and breasts dipped in a variety of sauces, like sweet chili, honey garlic, and golden soy.
The menu also offers a few other classic Korean comfort dishes, like bulgogi, kimchi fried rice and stir-fried spicy pork. Head over to 2001 Memphis St. to see for yourself.
5. BAP
Photo: allie a./Yelp
Over in Washington Square West, check out BAP, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 158 reviews on Yelp. BAP's specialty is bibimbap, a Korean dish whose name translates to "mixed meal." BAP's mixed meals include sauteed and seasoned vegetables, eggs and gochujang served over a bowl of rice, with a choice of beef, chicken or tofu. You can find BAP at 1224 South St.