Man, 22, struck and killed by train in Delaware County; SEPTA service suspended

EMBED </>More Videos

Man struck and killed by train: Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at Noon on May 22, 2018. (WPVI)

EDDYSTONE, Pa. (WPVI) --
Service was suspended on one of SEPTA's regional rail lines after a man was struck and killed by a train.

It happened before 9:30 a.m. Tuesday along SEPTA's Wilmington/Newark Line near Eddystone Station in Delaware County.


First responders converged on the scene.

They found a 22-year-old man who had been struck and killed.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch video from Chopper 6 after a person was struck by a train in Eddystone, Pa. on May 22, 2018.



Service on the Wilmington/Newark Line remained suspended for several hours as police investigated.

The victim's identity had not been released as of noon Tuesday.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
SEPTAtrain accidentpedestrian struckpa. newsEddystone Borough
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News