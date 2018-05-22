Tour mock teen bedroom for tips to find drug abuse signs

BENSALEM, Pa. (WPVI) --
The Bensalem Police Department has a new tool to help educate parents about the warning signs of drug abuse.

The department has converted a conference room into a mock teen's bedroom.

Parents will be able to see what they should look for as possible warning signs of drug and alcohol use, mental health concerns, and unhealthy relationships.

Parents are encouraged to set up a time and get a tour with a police officer.

Bensalem isn't immune from these problems.

"Our overdoses continue to rise. From 2016 to 2017 we saw a 173 percent increase in drug overdoses," said Director of Public Safety Fred Harran.

The mock bedroom will be set up for the next two months.

For more details, hours and to schedule a tour, visit this Bensalem Police Department website.

