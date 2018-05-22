PHILADELPHIA EAGLES

Wentz says he'll go to White House, throws passes at OTAs

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz speaks to reporters on May 22, 2018.

SOUTH PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said he will be attending the White House visit moments before taking the field and throwing passes during OTAs.

Wentz spoke to reporters Tuesday at the NovaCare Complex.

Last week, Action News reported the Eagles were working out a June 5 visit to see President Donald Trump at the White House as part of their Super Bowl Championship recognitions.

EMBED More News Videos

Fans react to Eagles going to the White House. Christie Ileto reports during Action News at 11 p.m. on May 17, 2018.



During the press conference, Wentz was asked would he attend the visit.



"Obviously, it's been kind of leaked out there that we will be going. The details aren't fully available yet, so we're not sure. I know for me personally, if the team decides as a whole, most guys want to go or be a part of it, I will be attending with them," Wentz said, adding, "I think it's just a cool way to receive the honor kind of nationally and be recognized. I don't personally view it - I know some people do, everyone has their own opinion on it - I don't view it as a political thing whatsoever. I don't really mess with politics very often, but I think I will be involved in going to that. Again, the rest of the details will come out soon."

Moments later, the Eagles took the field at the team's practice facility for OTAs - Wentz included.

Wentz is working on making a comeback after tearing his ACL and LCL last season.

He was seen throwing pass after pass. And as Action News sports reports Jamie Apody tweeted, he looked "great."



"Pretty amazing to see Carson Wentz do all the individual drills and look this good just 5.5 Months out. He's not doing the team stuff but I was impressed," Jamie tweeted.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsAction News Sportscarson wentzPhiladelphia Eaglesthe white housePresident Donald Trump
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Free Philadelphia Eagles public practice tickets go fast
Eagles to hold 2 public practices, tickets required
All-Star Game: Nola shines, Trout gives Eagles shoutout
Carson Wentz is married! See wedding photos
More Philadelphia Eagles
SPORTS
U.S. Open Cup: Houston Dynamo, Philadelphia Union book places semifinals
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News