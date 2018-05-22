EDUCATION

Philadelphia students protesting bill to arm teachers

EMBED </>More Videos

Students to protest bill to arm teachers. Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on May 22, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Thirty high school students from Northeast Philadelphia are protesting a proposal to arm teachers in Pennsylvania schools.

The students from Excel Academy South boarded buses Tuesday morning to drive to Harrisburg, where they will meet with lawmakers about Senate Bill 383.

The measure would allow public school staff to carry firearms in the classroom.

Supporters believe it would provide an extra layer of protection in case of a school shooting.

But the students Action News spoke to say they disagree.

"I definitely don't think that's a solution. If anything that makes an even bigger problem. because at that point if teachers are bringing guns, there might be some students that feel as though they should be armed with guns. We're here for an education, not to be target practice," student Felicitie Comers said.

The gun proposal was passed by the state senate last year.

It's on Tuesday's agenda for the House.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationphilly newsstudentsphiladelphia school districtschool shootingNortheast Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
6abc Internship Opportunities
Eager students fill the new Mighty Writers Center in Camden
Murphy unveils details of 4.3 percent increase in school aid
Pa. Attorney General to examine Temple business school scandal
Target offers discount to teachers on school supplies
More Education
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News