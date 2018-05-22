Philadelphia police are on the hunt for an armed robber who held up a Walgreens store.It happened at 7:43 p.m. on May 18th in the 300 block of North 63rd Street.Surveillance video shows the armed suspect stealing nearly $700 then fleeing.Police have released the following description of the suspect:Black male, 5'7", medium build, wearing all black clothing, black mask, and armed with a handgun.If you have any information about this crime or this suspect, please contact: Det. Babb at the Philadelphia Police Southwest Detective Division: 215-686-3183/3184.------