Catcalling could soon become a crime in France

Catcalling, it's not exactly flattering or comfortable for most, but is it criminal?Well, in France, street harassers could soon be slapped with a fine of up to $885.That includes any kind of language deemed degrading, humiliating or sexist.Those whistles and "woos" would be shut down on the spot.The bill made it through France's National Assembly, but still needs the president's signature.The idea has been a bit controversial in France, with some saying it is a part of our culture.