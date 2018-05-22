SOCIETY

The 3 best performing and visual arts events in Philadelphia this week

We've rounded up three artsy events around Philadelphia this week that will scratch your cultural itch, from a heroic LGBTQ play to an orchestral salute to the nation's armed forces.
Fashion, culture, wine and cheese at Arch Enemy Arts




Network with movers and shakers and make strides building your own brand in Philly's art, culture and fashion scene. The event features wine tasting, catered bites, art installations, guest speakers and business development opportunities, as well as massages, image consulting and shopping -- all under one roof.

When: Friday, May 25, 6-9 p.m.
Where: Arch Enemy Arts, 109 Arch St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

'Speakeasy: An Original LGBTQ Play' at Asian Arts Initiative





PLAI Arts, a nonprofit platform for LGBTQIA performance artists, is hosting a staging of 'Speakeasy: An Original LGBTQ Play' this Friday night at the Asian Arts Initiative.

The play follows Kyle Kaleo, an introverted young man who's lost his only companion. After saving a woman in trouble and accruing special powers, he and his new sidekick explore the mystery of his new gifts, their heritage and what it means to be a hero.

When: Friday, May 25, 7:30-9 p.m.
Where: Asian Arts Initiative, 1219 Vine St.
Admission: $10

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Memorial Salute community concert at The Mann





This Saturday night, The Philly Pops and Comcast NBCUniversal present Memorial Salute at the Mann, a community concert honoring the American tradition of service.

The 65-piece orchestra will team with the Voices of the Pops and The Philly Pops Festival Chorus to perform a lineup of patriotic anthems, American songbook classics and legendary show tunes. Special guests will include Nikki Renee Daniels of the Tony Award-winning musical "The Book of Mormon" and renowned opera singer Justin Hopkins.

When: Saturday, May 26, 7-10 p.m.
Where: The Mann Center for the Performing Arts, 5201 Parkside Ave.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
