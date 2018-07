4 men charged in fatal Paulsboro knife fight

Four men are now facing charges for a fight that killed a 19-year-old in Paulsboro, Gloucester County last weekend.Amir Tarpley died after being stabbed in the chest on Sunday afternoon.The medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide but currently each suspect is being charged with aggravated assault while police continue their investigation.Three 18-year-olds: Aaron and Archie Hickox and Kishon Pierce and 42-year-old Arteste Ruffin have been arrested in connection with the crime.------