4 men charged in fatal Paulsboro knife fight

Four men are now facing charges for a fight that killed a 19-year-old in Paulsboro, Gloucester County last weekend.

Amir Tarpley died after being stabbed in the chest on Sunday afternoon.

The medical examiner has ruled the death a homicide but currently each suspect is being charged with aggravated assault while police continue their investigation.

Three 18-year-olds: Aaron and Archie Hickox and Kishon Pierce and 42-year-old Arteste Ruffin have been arrested in connection with the crime.

