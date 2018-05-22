HEALTH & FITNESS

In-office sinus fix helps airflow without major surgery

Non-surgical sinus fix: Monica Malpass reports during Action News at 5pm on May 22, 2018. (WPVI)

Clinical trial in final stages; procedure could help millions
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WPVI) --
Tests are underway on an alternative to surgery for the millions of people suffering from sinus pain & inflammation.

It's a non-invasive procedure which uses radiofrequency energy delivered through a wand to gently reshape obstructions in the nasal cavity.

There's no painful surgery to remove bone or tissue.

A team at Ohio State University Medical Center says there's also no general anesthesia, and no long recovery.

"The procedure;es done in theoffice. It only takes a few minutes to perform, and patients can actually leave the office and go back to work or get on with their daily activities," says otolaryngologist Dr. Brad Otto.

Linda Wells says she was at the end of her rope, but is now breathing easy.

"I kind of feel excited about summer this year, really excited, because I feel like I'll be able to do things," Wells said.

A computer simulation of airflow through the nasal passages shows how a little change in the physical structure makes a big difference in breathing.

