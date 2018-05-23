6 MINUTE MEALS

6 Minute Meal & Deal: Hungry Pigeon's French omelet

6 Minute Meal & Deal: Hungry Pigeon's French omelet - Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News Mornings on May 23, 2018. (WPVI)

CENTER CITY (WPVI) --
In this week's 6 Minute Meal and a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli gets in the kitchen for a quick and easy recipe at the Hungry Pigeon.

The Meal:

Hungry Pigeon Chef/Owner Scott Schroeder's French omelet with butter poached shrimp and avocado salad

Ingredients
2 eggs whisked until smooth (The chef uses local organic eggs)
3 pieces shrimp sliced in half longways though the back
1 avocado sliced
1 Cup mixed greens
2 radishes, sliced
2 tablespoons lemon juice
1 tablespoon wine (The chef used Muscadet wine)
1/2 clove garlic, thinly sliced
1 tablespoon minced chives
Olive oil
Salt
Unsalted Butter



For the shrimp:
In a small sauce pan, add wine and 1 tablespoon lemon juice and cook on high

Once reduced to about a tablespoon, reduce to low heat and add a stick of butter and a good pinch of salt.
Once the butter is melted, add the shrimp.
Stir often for about 4 minutes or until just barely cooked. Shut off the heat and let sit.

Chef TIp: Multitask. Make the salad and omelet while the shrimp are cooking

For the avocado Salad:
In a bowl, add mixed greens, the sliced avocado, sliced radishes, 1 tablespoon of olive oil, 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, chives and salt to taste.
Chef Tip :Substitute any veggies you don't have with those you do. The chef used radishes because they're in season.

For the omelet:
In a nonstick pan, add 1 tablespoon butter & 1 tablespoon olive oil.
Over high heat, stir the butter and oil around until the butter just stops bubbling.
Add the eggs and small pinch of salt.
Use a rubbed spatula to scrambled the eggs but keep leaving the eggs as flat as possible in the pan.

Chef Tip: Take the pan on and off the heat to control the temperature. The eggs should still be oozy when finished with no brown. The chef cooked the eggs for just 45 seconds.

Once the eggs are halfway cooked, lower the heat and let them sit until a nice layer of cooked eggs is on the bottom of the pan but the eggs are still really runny on top.
Fold it onto itself and onto a plate.

Put the avocado salad on the side.
Top the omelet with the shrimp then drizzle everything with some of the warm butter that you cooked the shrimp in.
Chef Tip: Use a lot of that warm butter.
Optional: Old Bay to finish and a French Flag to top.

The Deal:
Hungry Pigeon is offering a $6 dinner special on the French omelet, Wednesday May 23rd only.

Hungry Pigeon
743 S 4th St,
Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 278-2736
http://www.hungrypigeon.com/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100008623231512

