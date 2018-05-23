6 Minute Meal & Deal: Hungry Pigeon's French omelet

In this week's 6 Minute Meal and a Deal, Alicia Vitarelli gets in the kitchen for a quick and easy recipe at the Hungry Pigeon.Hungry Pigeon Chef/Owner Scott Schroeder's French omelet with butter poached shrimp and avocado saladIngredients2 eggs whisked until smooth (The chef uses local organic eggs)3 pieces shrimp sliced in half longways though the back1 avocado sliced1 Cup mixed greens2 radishes, sliced2 tablespoons lemon juice1 tablespoon wine (The chef used Muscadet wine)1/2 clove garlic, thinly sliced1 tablespoon minced chivesOlive oilSaltUnsalted ButterFor the shrimp:In a small sauce pan, add wine and 1 tablespoon lemon juice and cook on highOnce reduced to about a tablespoon, reduce to low heat and add a stick of butter and a good pinch of salt.Once the butter is melted, add the shrimp.Stir often for about 4 minutes or until just barely cooked. Shut off the heat and let sit.Chef TIp: Multitask. Make the salad and omelet while the shrimp are cookingFor the avocado Salad:In a bowl, add mixed greens, the sliced avocado, sliced radishes, 1 tablespoon of olive oil, 1 tablespoon of lemon juice, chives and salt to taste.Chef Tip :Substitute any veggies you don't have with those you do. The chef used radishes because they're in season.For the omelet:In a nonstick pan, add 1 tablespoon butter & 1 tablespoon olive oil.Over high heat, stir the butter and oil around until the butter just stops bubbling.Add the eggs and small pinch of salt.Use a rubbed spatula to scrambled the eggs but keep leaving the eggs as flat as possible in the pan.Chef Tip: Take the pan on and off the heat to control the temperature. The eggs should still be oozy when finished with no brown. The chef cooked the eggs for just 45 seconds.Once the eggs are halfway cooked, lower the heat and let them sit until a nice layer of cooked eggs is on the bottom of the pan but the eggs are still really runny on top.Fold it onto itself and onto a plate.Put the avocado salad on the side.Top the omelet with the shrimp then drizzle everything with some of the warm butter that you cooked the shrimp in.Chef Tip: Use a lot of that warm butter.Optional: Old Bay to finish and a French Flag to top.Hungry Pigeon is offering a $6 dinner special on the French omelet, Wednesday May 23rd only.Hungry Pigeon743 S 4th St,Philadelphia, PA 19147(215) 278-2736------