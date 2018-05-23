Thieves steal $10K in instruments from car

Thieves steal $10K worth of musical instruments from vehicle. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 23, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Two thieves were able to get away with over $10,000 worth of musical instruments after breaking into a car in Philadelphia.

It happened around 12:30 a.m. Saturday on the 400 block of Ridge Avenue in the city's Hunting Park section.

Police say the suspects broke the passenger side front window of the parked car. Once inside the vehicle, they stole the instruments.

Investigators released video showing the men with the stolen cases, which contained a tenor saxophone and a Gibson guitar.

The first suspect is described as a black male, 40 to 50 years-of-age, medium build, grayish colored beard, wearing a white button jacket with a grayish colored t-shirt underneath, tan pants, black/white Nike brand sneakers, dark colored baseball cap with the letter "A" on the front, and carrying a dark colored back pack.

The second suspect is described as a black male, late-20s to mid-30s, light beard, wearing a blue hooded rain jacket, faded/worn blue jeans, red sneakers, red baseball cap with an Adidas logo, and carrying a dark colored back pack.

Both were last seen on Ridge Avenue towards Allegheny Avenue.

Police are asking for the public's help to find the suspects so the valuables can be returned.

Anyone with information should contact: Northwest Detective Division at 215-686-3353/3354.
