Study: Catching up on sleep helps you live longer

Many of us struggle to get enough sleep at night, maybe grabbing only five or six hours.But you may be able to "catch up" on missed sleep, like on weekends.A study of 38,000 adults showed there was a 65% higher mortality rate for adults who just got five hours of sleep, unless they balanced it out by sleeping for longer amounts on "days off."The findings, published in the Journal of Sleep Research, found getting eight hours of sleep on Saturday and Sunday eliminated the risk of dying early.------