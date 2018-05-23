HEALTH & FITNESS

Montco woman gets new lease on life thanks to favorite boy band

COLLEGEVILLE, Pa. (WPVI) --
A Montgomery County woman has a new lease on life thanks to social media, a woman from Wisconsin, and her favorite boy band.

Stefani Jones of Collegeville was in the end stage of renal disease and needed a kidney transplant.

The pop band O-Town tweeted about Jones' search for a kidney donor back in 2016.



Amy Prince of Wisconsin saw the tweet, realized they were the same blood type, got tested and found she was a match.

The two underwent surgery at Jefferson University Hospital last week, and are now recovering.

The women say the band O-Town has been following their journey and plans to send them backstage passes.
