One of our warriors needs your help in the shape of a kidney! She's has O blood type and can use some O-love! https://t.co/Lv0X6uvbuD — O-Town (@OTownOfficial) October 12, 2016

A Montgomery County woman has a new lease on life thanks to social media, a woman from Wisconsin, and her favorite boy band.Stefani Jones of Collegeville was in the end stage of renal disease and needed a kidney transplant.The pop band O-Town tweeted about Jones' search for a kidney donor back in 2016.Amy Prince of Wisconsin saw the tweet, realized they were the same blood type, got tested and found she was a match The two underwent surgery at Jefferson University Hospital last week, and are now recovering.The women say the band O-Town has been following their journey and plans to send them backstage passes.------