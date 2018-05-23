Arrest made in teen's Easter Sunday murder on South Street

Philadelphia police have made an arrest in the Easter Sunday murder of a teenager.

Zahmir White was arrested during a police raid at a relative's home conducted around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Sixteen-year-old William 'Bill' Bethel was shot shortly before 6 p.m. on April 1 in the 800 block of South Street.

Police say Bethel suffered a gunshot wound to the pelvis following a dispute between two groups of teens. He died two days later.

Investigators say White shot at three teens but only hit Bethel. Police believe the dispute was over a girl.

A sophomore at Boys Latin of Philadelphia Charter School, Bethel was an honor roll student, who many describe as a leader in the classroom an on the school's football and basketball teams.

"The hurt doesn't go away, the pain doesn't go away, that void, that loss will always be felt. But we hope at least some healing can begin and continue," said Boys' Latin CEO, Noah Tennant.

Bethel's schoolmates are demanding justice for their friend.

"We're just hoping we'll get justice because it wasn't fair. He didn't deserve that," said Saleem Leach.
Meanwhile, investigators say charges may be brought against the relative who lives at the home where White was found.

