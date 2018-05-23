Radnor High School art students are putting the finishing touches on a major project.
They've created a 17-piece mosaic that will be installed at the King of Prussia Service Plaza.
Each medallion represents the surrounding communities.
Among them include a tribute to Patti Labelle, Villanova University's Church, and the Radnor High School mascot.
The full mosaic will be unveiled on June 21.
