Radnor High students put finishing touches on mosaic piece

Radnor H.S. students put finishing touches on mosaic piece. Sarah Bloomquist reports during Action News at 12 p.m. on May 23, 2018.

Radnor High School art students are putting the finishing touches on a major project.

They've created a 17-piece mosaic that will be installed at the King of Prussia Service Plaza.

Each medallion represents the surrounding communities.

Among them include a tribute to Patti Labelle, Villanova University's Church, and the Radnor High School mascot.

The full mosaic will be unveiled on June 21.

