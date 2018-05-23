REAL ESTATE

What does $1,600 rent you in Philadelphia, today?

231 N. Third St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Philadelphia?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Philadelphia if you don't want to spend more than $1,600/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

235 S. 15th St., #1004 (Rittenhouse)




Listed at $1,600/month, this 620-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 235 S. 15th St.

The unit features air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, built-in storage features and bay windows. Building amenities include a door person, on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. Cats and dogs are welcome here.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1902 Pine St., #3r (Rittenhouse)




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1902 Pine St. It's also listed for $1,600/month for its 450-square-feet of space.

Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

231 N. Third St. (Old City)




Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 231 N. Third St. that's going for $1,595/month.

In the unit, there are air conditioning, a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, exposed brick, large windows, stainless steel appliances, a spacious closet and a loft area. Outdoor space is offered as a building amenity. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2102 Pine St., #2F (Rittenhouse)




Located at 2102 Pine St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom that's also listed for $1,595/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, storage space and secured entry. The apartment features both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, a breakfast bar, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is permitted here.

According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)
