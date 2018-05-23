FOOD & DRINK

Game on: New sports bar Brickwall Tavern now open in Center City

Photo: Brickwall Tavern/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new sports bar has opened its doors in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Center City, called Brickwall Tavern, is located at 1213 Sansom St. It's the third in a burgeoning mini-chain, with the other outposts in Asbury Park and Burlington City.

According to its website, this former furniture store has been converted to a massive hangout space, with "multiple bars, roomy red vinyl banquettes, shuffleboard tables and just enough TVs to keep our legion of sports fans satisfied."

Groups can order up small snacks like Scotch eggs, nachos and pierogis, or a big platter of hot dogs, fish and chips, or beef and fish tacos. There's also a large selection of sandwiches and burgers, including the grilled cheese, which comes with smoked Gouda, aged cheddar and apple butter on sourdough bread.

The new sports bar has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of two reviews on Yelp.

Yelper Burger K., who was the first to review the new spot on May 8, said, "Was meandering down the street and came across this gem. Had a beer to start, and the pierogis from the munchie menu. They were fat and stuffed with potatoes with grilled onions and sour cream. Delicious. Inside, the bar is warm and welcoming with a cool vibe and great music. Good drinks, good service."

Lindsay Y. said, "Great new spot! Brunch menu goes until 4 p.m. on the weekends. Build-your-own Bloody Mary, $3 mimosas ... it's a perfect spot for sports and activities."

Head on over to check it out: Brickwall Tavern is open from 11 a.m.-2 a.m. daily.
