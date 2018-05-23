AUTOMOTIVE

What's the Deal: Maximizing fuel efficiency in your vehicle

EMBED </>More Videos

What's the Deal: Maximizing fuel efficiency in your vehicle. Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30 p.m. on May 23, 2018. (WPVI)

Many of you will be driving to the shore or some other destination this holiday weekend, so we're breaking down the ways you can take the pinch out of your pocketbook with some simple ways to stretch those gallons.

First, take the junk out of your trunk. AAA say an extra 100 pounds reduced fuel economy by up to 1 percent.

If that check engine light is on, get an inspection. Experts say that light is directly related to the fuel and emissions to your vehicle.

Also, get your air filter checked out. You can save up to 10 percent on your fuel economy by having a clean air filter in your car.

And check your tire pressure, give each of your four tires a thought as you look to maximize those miles. To find the right tire pressure for your vehicle, look to the right door jam. You can save 3-5% in fuel economy by having the correct air pressure in your tires.

Also, slow down! Consumer Reports says as the speed goes up, the fuel economy goes down. For every 5 miles per hour you drive over 50 miles per hour, it's like paying an extra 18 cents per gallon.

They say using cruise control keeps gas usage at a minimum

Another way to boost fuel efficiency is to avoid hard acceleration and braking and if you've ever wondered about the air conditioner, Consumer Reports says the harder the AC works, the bigger the impact on fuel economy.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
automotiveconsumer reportsdrivingcarwhat's the deal
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
AUTOMOTIVE
What's the Deal: Person to person car rentals
Matt O'Donnell tests exotic cars ahead of this weekend's Super Car Show
Digital license plates tested in California
Fiat Chrysler warns 4.8M owners: Don't use the cruise
Study: Men are better navigators
More Automotive
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News