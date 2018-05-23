The principal of a Philadelphia charter school says a staff member has been suspended after bringing a gun to the school.Principal Kareem Goodwin told parents in a letter Wednesday that police were called and the unnamed staffer was escorted from the Russell Byers Charter School building for questioning.Goodwin said the staff member was placed on "indefinite suspension."Police said no arrests were made but the matter is under investigation.The principal said some students saw the weapon and all spoke with the school counselor.Goodwin said "we are thankful that at no time was the safety of our students in jeopardy."------