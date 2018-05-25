TRAFFIC

Multi-vehicle crash on Route 422 EB, all lanes reopened

EMBED </>More Videos

Chopper 6 over multi-vehicle crash on Route 422. Karen Rogers reports during Action News Mornings on May 24, 2018. (WPVI)

UPPER MERION TWP., Pa. (WPVI) --
Route 422 eastbound in Upper Merion Township has reopened following a multi-vehicle crash.

It happened around 5:45 a.m. Thursday in a construction zone approaching Route 23 heading toward King of Prussia.

EMBED More News Videos

Chopper 6 was over a multi-vehicle crash on Route 422 in Upper Merion, Pa. on May 24, 2018.


Chopper 6 over the scene showed at least four vehicles were involved in the crash with one landing on top of the concrete barrier.

It appeared emergency crews were having difficulty getting to the crash scene because of the traffic jam.

EMBED More News Videos

Watch video from Chopper 6 over a multi-vehicle crash on Route 422 on May 24, 2018.



At least one person was reported injured, but no further details are known.

The roadway was reopened just before 7:30 a.m., but the effects were still being felt during the morning rush.


------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpennsylvania newstrafficcrashaccident
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
Police search for 2 people who fled scene of crash on Pennsylvania Turnpike
Overturned truck causes major delays on I-295
6 injured when car, horse-drawn buggy collide in Pa.
More traffic
TRAFFIC
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
More News