SPORTS

NY Jets owner will pay fines if players violate anthem policy

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports from outside Met Life Stadium. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

By
NEW YORK --
The New York Jets continue to try to find a middle ground on the national anthem controversy.

Last season they linked arms instead of kneeling, and now owner Christopher Johnson says if players choose to kneel they will not face financial penalties, despite a new NFL policy.

EMBED More News Videos

Eagles players, fans react to National Anthem policy: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 10 p.m., May 23, 2018


His statement reads:

"I plan to sit in the very near term with Coach Bowles and our players to discuss today's decision regarding the National Anthem. As I have in the past, I will support our players wherever we land as a team. Our focus is not on imposing any Club rules, fines, or restrictions. Instead we will continue to work closely with our players to constructively advance social justice issues that are important to us. I remain extremely proud of how we demonstrated unity last season as well as our players' commitment to strengthening our communities."



The protests against racial injustice started with then San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick before spreading league-wide.

On Wednesday, team owners voted to impose fines if players kneel. They say players can stay in the locker room instead.

But the Players Union says they were not consulted about the change and may fight it.

Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton called the ruling outrageous.

"We have a right to protest. If people want the right to protest at their work site. What the NFL is doing is a threat to anybody saying that I want to have any level of protest at my work site," Sharpton said.

President Donald Trump has heavily criticized the protests. The ownership of the Jets has close ties to the Republican Party. Christopher Johnson's brother was President Trump's pick to take over as ambassador the United Kingdom.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnational anthemnflNew York Jetsu.s. & worldAction News Sports
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
NFL policy: Players on field shall stand for anthem
SPORTS
Former Marine Jake Wood receives ESPYS Pat Tillman Award
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Teen baseball players' sportsmanship earns honorary ESPYS
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
More Sports
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News