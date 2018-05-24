TRAFFIC

Driver found dead at the wheel after crash in South Philadelphia

EMBED </>More Videos

Driver found dead after crash: Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on May 24, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Police say a man found dead behind the wheel of an SUV that hit several parked cars in South Philadelphia appears to have suffered a medical emergency.

Officers arrived after 5 a.m. Thursday at 10th and Christian streets.

They found a 60-year-old man slumped behind the wheel of a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe that hit several cars before coming to a stop.

EMBED More News Videos

Body found in SUV: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 24, 2018.



Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Sources tell Action News he appears to have died from natural causes.

Three cars parked on the street sustained minor damage as a result of the crash.

No one else was hurt.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficphilly newsbody foundtraffic accidenttraffic fatalitiesSouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Multiple school buses collide in Burlington Co.; 24 injured
Bicyclist gets stuck in drawbridge after riding through gates
1 killed in fiery crash in Talleyville, Delaware
More Traffic
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News