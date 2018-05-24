EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=3516145" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Body found in SUV: Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on May 24, 2018.

Police say a man found dead behind the wheel of an SUV that hit several parked cars in South Philadelphia appears to have suffered a medical emergency.Officers arrived after 5 a.m. Thursday at 10th and Christian streets.They found a 60-year-old man slumped behind the wheel of a 1996 Chevrolet Tahoe that hit several cars before coming to a stop.Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.Sources tell Action News he appears to have died from natural causes.Three cars parked on the street sustained minor damage as a result of the crash.No one else was hurt.------