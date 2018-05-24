POLITICS

New Jersey shore town approves ban on plastic straws, bags

MONMOUTH BEACH, N.J. (WPVI) --
A Jersey shore town has voted unanimously to ban plastic bags and straws from Monmouth Beach.

Officials voted Tuesday to ban single-use plastic bags, straws and food containers, as well as take-out Styrofoam boxes.

The ordinance, which was introduced last month and takes effect June 1, includes fines of up to $2,400 - though Mayor Sue Howard says warnings will be issued for initial violations.

Howard says she hopes the ordinance will prompt consumers to think twice before asking for a straw at restaurants.

Several municipalities along the Jersey shore have approved or are considering curbs on the use of disposable plastic items, and New Jersey is one of several states weighing a plastic ban. Howard says Monmouth Beach's ban is the most comprehensive.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsn.j. newsnew jersey newsbeachesjersey shoreMonmouth Beach
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Philadelphia's soda tax upheld by state Supreme Court
Trump confirms new paint job for Air Force One
More Politics
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News