Man, woman killed in New Castle County were expecting baby

STANTON, Del. (WPVI) --
A man and woman found murdered inside a car in New Castle County were expecting a baby girl, police said Thursday.

The victims have been identified as 30-year-old Isabel Cooper and 34-year-old Thessalonians Berry.

Officers were called to Kiamensi Road at Rothwell Drive in Stanton around 2:30 a.m. Thursday for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

"I woke up with a start. It was this boom, crash kind of noise," said neighbor Carolyn Grant.

Once on the scene, they found Cooper and Berry inside the vehicle who had suffered apparent gunshot wounds. Both were pronounced dead by paramedics.

The view from Chopper 6 showed a green car that had apparently crashed after leaving the roadway.

Berry's sister, Simone, came to the scene.

"This was a good man, a good man with five babies and one on the way," she said. "That wasn't fair."

Police used dogs to search tall grasses nearby for evidence, took pictures, and carefully documented every part of the crime scene.

"It is a tragic event for everybody that's involved. A lot of families and a lot of people have been touched by this," said Michael Eckerd of New Castle County Police.

Police are offering a $10,000 reward for information that will lead to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 302-395-8110.

