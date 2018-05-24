TRAFFIC

Funeral to be held for teacher killed in school bus crash

Jennifer Williamson

PARAMUS, N.J. --
A New Jersey middle school teacher will be laid to rest one week after she died when the school bus she was riding in collided with a dump truck.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday for 51-year-old Jennifer Williamson in Paramus. Her obituary notes she "taught in the same grade and same classroom in East Brook Middle School for 20 years."

The teacher and 10-year-old fifth-grader Miranda Vargas were killed in the crash that also injured more than 40 others. The bus was one of three taking students on a field trip.

NJ.com reported Transportation Department video showed the bus merged onto Interstate 80 and then turned sharply toward an illegal U-turn area.

The crash remains under investigation.

