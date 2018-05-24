HEALTH & FITNESS

Art of Aging: Senior trains for Karate black belt

Art of Aging: Senior trains for Karate black belt. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News at 12 p.m. onMay 24, 2018.\t (WPVI)

PALMYRA, N.J. (WPVI) --
A local senior says training for her black belt in Karate has been a life-saver.

A cancer survivor and a widow, Barbara Nowicki of Palmyra, New Jersey never expected to find her calling in a dojo. But after her husband passed away she said, "I needed to do something to get off the couch. I don't think I could kick higher than my ankle, I know I could not do a sit up or a push-up."

That is not the case any longer. In fact, at age 66, Nowicki is training for her black belt.

"It's a challenge and I feel like I have to go for it. I want that black belt to be a fiber of my being, "said Nowicki.

Action Karate Instructor, Matthew Brenner said, "I think Miss Barb, on her test, will do well because she's putting in all this hard work she definitely has the commitment."

Nowicki is committed to her own goals, but, as part of karate's philosophy, she helps other students as well.

"The best way to learn is to teach and you're able to impact someone else's life," said Brenner.

Nowicki, "Karate is a lifestyle, it's not just going to the dojo and working out. It's your whole value set of how you care for other people. It's a great feeling to know that you are, I hope, as good or better than you used to be."

