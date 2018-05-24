FOOD & DRINK

Shake it up: The Shake Seafood debuts in Northeast Philly

Photo: Migi W./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score seafood and more has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to Northeast Philly, called The Shake Seafood, is located at 2141 Cottman Ave.

The menu is simple: choose a type or combination of seafood, including crawfish, steamed oysters, snow crab legs and more. Next, flavor your choice with Cajun sauce, garlic butter, lemon pepper or the house sauce, which combines all of the above. Finally, pick a spice level.

Looking for an even simpler option? Baskets of fried seafood and chicken are available, as well as an array of side orders, including corn on the cob, potatoes, fried onion rings and hush puppies.

The Shake Seafood has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.

Lori K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 18, said, "The staff was very nice and attentive. Management even came over to make sure we enjoyed our meal, gave us a sharpie to write on the walls and a coupon for our next visit."

Yelper Laura W. added, "I've been waiting for a seafood place like this to pop up in Northeast Philly. Seafood is good, service is great, prices are reasonable."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: The Shake Seafood is open from 3 p.m.-10 p.m. from Monday-Thursday, noon-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and noon-10 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodline
FOOD & DRINK
Little Miss Korea food stand comes to Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
Nauti Donuts opens in Ocean City with coffee and made-to-order treats
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Sichuan, sweets and small plates: Check out the top 5 spots in Old City
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News