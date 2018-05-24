FAMILY & PARENTING

Surprise delivery: Mom expecting triplets gives birth to quadruplets

EMBED </>More Videos

A hospital delivered quadruplets for the first time in its history, and the couple who had them said the fourth baby was a surprise! (KTRK)

By
WACO, Texas (WPVI) --
When Vivian van Gorder went into labor Monday at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco, Texas, she and her husband, an associate professor at Baylor University, were expecting to see three little faces.

Instead, she gave birth to four babies.
KTRK-TV reports, doctors say the fourth child had been hiding the entire time. The quadruplets, two girls and two boys, weighed nearly five pounds each.
The couple has already picked out three names, Tristan, Erik, and Clare.

The family is still deciding on a name for the fourth surprise.
Vivian and her husband now have seven kids total.

This is the first time in the hospital's 98-year history that quadruplets were born there.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familytexas newsbaby deliveryhospitalu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
WATCH: Toddler dances to Action News theme song
Brother poses as bride in hilarious gag
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
Toddlers rendition of the national anthem goes viral
Photographer recreates newborn Disney princess photo shoot with toddlers one year later
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
ESPYS 2018: Nassar sexual abuse survivors' moving speech
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
More News