SOCIETY

Wilmington kindergartners' 'goodbye dance' will warm your heart

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on May 22, 2018. (WPVI)

WILMINGTON, Del. (WPVI) --
When the last school bell rings, most students race out the door. But not one pair of BFFs from Wilmington, Delaware.

The 6-year-old kindergarteners have a special 'goodbye dance' they do before leaving school every day.

Action News photographer Chuck Purnell finally captured one of the elaborate routines, performed by his son Julian and his bestie, Jackson.

Dad says some of the dance moves are from the super-popular video game Fortnite, but the choreography and handshake sequence is all their own.

-----
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societydelaware newsbig talkerscool kidsdanceWilmington
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
More News