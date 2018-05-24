COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Gloucester Township has a new bike sharing program up and running.

EMBED </>More Videos

Donated, repaired and recovered bicycles will be available to the public to ride for free. (WPVI)

BLACKWOOD, N.J. (WPVI) --
In Gloucester Township, officials have a new bike sharing program up and running.

Volunteers working with BTWheels will repair donated or recovered bicycles and make them available to the public for free.

Residents will be able to borrow the bikes from Camden County's Lakeland Complex near Henry Dunn Memorial Park.

You can take them home for as long as you'd like and return them once you are finished.

Local leaders hope other communities will use this program to start similar ones of their own.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsPhilly ProudPhiladelphia Proud
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
More News