WEST PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --The family of Sandrea Williams stood shoulder to shoulder with neighbors and police from the 19th district in a prayer walk around the 17 year old's neighborhood Thursday night.
Earlier this month, Williams was gunned down in front of her home. Her mother, who watched the incident unfold just feet away, is still asking 'Why?'
"I think she's in shock," said Sabrina Rhoden, Sandrea's aunt. "She's holding up as much as she possibly can during this situation"
Sandrea was a junior at Camelot Academy with dreams of one day serving her country in the Army National Guard, just like her uncle.
"I told her when she was 18 she could sign up," said Norkelly Martin, Sandrea's uncle. "She was only 17, so she was going to sign up next year and because of something stupid, she lost her life."
Police found 23 shell casings in the area that night. Two other teens were also injured. Two gunmen are still on the loose.
"The neighbors that live here, they hear things, they see things," said Philadelphia Police Capt. John Stanford. "We need their help in order to solve these incidents and prohibit them from happening.
But what was most painful for the grieving family was the last stop of Thursday's prayer walk, their home. That's where Sandrea's older sister was busy getting ready for prom.
"It's really difficult. You're trying to be happy and then you're thinking about the other one, it's like you're just tearing yourself in half," said Martin.
