HOLICONG, Pa. (WPVI) --A middle school in Bucks County will be closed for the rest of the school year due to possible electrical problems.
Central Bucks School District officials announced Friday that Holicong Middle School is now closed to students and staff.
Students did not have class Friday because of the reported problems.
Classes for the middle schoolers will resume Tuesday at the district's high schools.
Officials say bus transportation will remain the same, with students shuttled to the high schools.
