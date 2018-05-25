U.S. & WORLD

'Flags In' Memorial Day tradition continues at Arlington National Cemetery

EMBED </>More Videos

'Flags In' at Arlington Nat'l Cemetery: Rick Williams reports during Action News at Noon on May 25, 2018. (WPVI)

ARLINGTON, Va. (WPVI) --
On Memorial Day this year, 230,000 American flags will mark the graves of fallen military personnel at Arlington National Cemetery.

The flags are placed there each year as part of a decades-old tradition.

The "Flags In" effort began back in 1948.

It is now carried out every year by the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, nicknamed "The Old Guard."

The soldiers also place about 14,000 flags at the Soldiers' and Airmen's Home National Cemetery in Washington, D.C.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyu.s. & worldmemorial daymilitary
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
ESPYS: Jim Kelly honored amid cancer fight
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Trump's military parade could cost $12 million: Official
Missouri mom accused of letting men rape toddler
Thai youth soccer team meets with the media
More u.s. & world
SOCIETY
6abc Speakers Bureau Request Form
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Man given car after 20-mile walk to first day of work
2 CVS workers lose jobs after cops called on black customer
Mayor apologizes after Muslim children denied pool access
More Society
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
More News