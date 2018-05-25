COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Atlantic City boardwalk expands, Wildwood unlocked as holiday begins

EMBED </>More Videos

Atlantic City boardwalk expands, Wildwood unlocked as holiday begins. Bob Brooks reports during Action News at 4pm on May 25, 2018. (WPVI)

By
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (WPVI) --
The unofficial start of summer began with some big celebrations at the New Jersey shore on Friday.

In Atlantic City, it was a picture-perfect day to unveil a newly-constructed portion of the boardwalk in Atlantic City.

It's already a big hit.

"It looks great, great view. Looks like Atlantic City is on the right track," said Greg Delso.

Project manager Keith Watson of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says they really worked hard to make this happen.

"The overall project and seawall and boardwalk cost over $32 million," he said.

But he says the work on the boardwalk isn't complete. They have plans to make it even longer.

"The city and state are partnering on a project that takes it up right at the end where we stopped. We're going to take that historic boardwalk all the way around to Gardner's Basin where the aquarium and shops and restaurants are," he said.

Meanwhile, in Wildwood, a large key was placed in the sand for the annual unlocking of the ocean! The key was turned, and the summer season began.

In Ocean City, American and military flags were flying. The Giannetti family says they never miss the weekend here.

And they too want to thank those who've made this holiday happen.

"It's wonderful what service people are doing. Thank God. We are proud to be Americans."

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventsn.j. newsnew jersey newsjersey shoreAtlantic City
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
CHOP offers patients a much-needed (and messy) pause in treatment
Street renamed to honor boy killed in crossfire 30 years ago
Celebrating a birthday and 2 decades of service
A free day of art camp for youngsters, outside of Philadelphia city hall
Eakins Oval gets artistic makeover for next 5 weeks
More Community & Events
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
ATM left on sidewalk in Kensington theft attempt
Boat gets stranded on I-676 in Camden
Police: Children found safe with family member following carjacking
Body found on I-95 off ramp
Show More
Body wrapped in tarp found in Spring Garden home
Amid harsh criticism, Trump tries a tougher tone on Russia
Man checking on commotion outside home shot and killed
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
Burglars targeting unlocked homes in South Philadelphia
More News