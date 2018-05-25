FOOD & DRINK

'Cockroach milk' is latest superfood trend

The "cockroach milk" boasts four times as much protein as cow's milk and is packed with essential amino acids. (KABC)

Are you ready to trade in your almond and soy milk for some cockroach dairy?

Experts say a rare milk crystal produced by cockroaches contains human health benefits, and the finding is catching a lot of attention from superfood enthusiasts, KABC-TV reports.

You won't find the rare crystals inside your average house pest because they are only produced by the Pacific Beetle cockroach.

The cockroach milk boasts four times as much protein as cow's milk and is packed with essential amino acids. That may be enough reason for health nuts to make the dairy switch when dipping their cookies in milk.
Discovery of the health benefits from the cockroach milk go back as far as two years.

