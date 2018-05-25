Woman thrown to ground, robbed at SEPTA stop; suspect sought

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Philadelphia police are asking for help locating a woman they say assaulted and robbed another woman at a SEPTA bus stop in the Point Breeze section.

Investigators say the suspect seen on store surveillance video on May 8 is the same person who earlier in the day pulled a 28-year-old woman out of line at the SEPTA stop on the 2000 block of South 20th street.

They say she threw the victim to the ground and stole her purse.

The victim suffered minor injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
philly newsassaultrobberySouth Philadelphia
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News