Freebie Friday: Memorial Day weekend freebies

Freebie Friday: Alicia Vitarelli reports during Action News at 4:30pm on May 25, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
As we kick off Memorial Day weekend, there's tons of free fun on tap!

FREE FLAGS FOR VETERAN'S GRAVES

To honor our veterans, Ace Hardware is teaming up with Veterans of Foreign Wars VFW to give away 1 million flags this Memorial Day Weekend. Head to your local Ace on May 26 for yours!
For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE CONCERT AND FIREWORKS

Head down to Penns Landing Saturday night for a free concert and fireworks show as part of the Sail Philadelphia festivities.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE THEME PARK ADMISSION FOR VETS

All weekend long, Dorney Park in Allentown is offering free admission to all active and retired military personnel.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE MUSEUM VISITS FOR MILITARY FAMILIES

Blue Star Musuem Program kicks off on Saturday. It offers soldiers and their families a summer of free visits to more than 2,000 museums and gardens around the country. Active and retired military personnel can also bring up to five family members through Labor Day.
To see a list of participating local museums, CLICK HERE.

FREE SPECIAL TOURS OF INDEPENDENCE NATIIONAL HISTORIC PARK

This holiday weekend, the National Park service is offering all kinds of free gallery tours and more, accompanied by meet-and-greets with soldiers from different times in American history at the New Hall Military Museum.
For more information, CLICK HERE.

FREE GRILLING ADVICE

As grilling season kicks off, LongHorn Steakhouse's Grill US Hotline returns to offer free grilling advice from their Certified Grill Masters.
Just call this toll-free number: 1-855-LH-GRILL

FREE DONUTS

Next Friday, June 1st, is National Doughnut Day. Head to your local Krispy Kreme for a free donut of your choice.
To find a location near you, CLICK HERE.

The Dapper Doughnut is giving away free sugared donuts at their store inside the Plymouth Meeting Mall from 10 am - 9 pm
For more information, CLICK HERE.

Duck Donuts is offering free donuts in their classic flavors all day at all locations.
To find a store near you, CLICK HERE.

------
