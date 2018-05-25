FAMILY

CHOP treats parents with NICU babies to a spa day

NICU moms and dads were treated to some much needed relaxation.

UNIVERSITY CITY (WPVI) --
At the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia they are always busy caring for the tiniest patients in the NICU. And on Friday they were also taking care of the moms and dads with a special spa day.

The pampering is all part of CHOP's Kangaroo-A-Thon, promoting skin-to-skin contact between parents and babies.

It's time the Staccones cherish. Their little Lorenzo has been here at the NICU since he was born eight weeks ago.

"It's amazing to be able to feel that contact," said Danielle Staccone. "Being in the NICU is hard. To have skin-to-skin and hold your baby and have this time means the world to me."

This program and event is also tailored to parents to help them deal with the stress, exhaustion and uncertainty that often comes with having a baby in the NICU.

"We have been doing things to promote mental health as well, and sometimes they forget to take care of themselves," said Amanda Van Wagner, a specialist at CHOP. "So, we thought that was important to do as well as have time with their babies."

They have been treating moms and dads to some TLC -- massages, manicures, hair blow-outs, and some much needed relaxation.

And they have also been giving parents a chance to meet each other, knowing that there's nothing better for true healing than a good support system and someone who shares your experiences firsthand.

