FYI PHILLY

Get ready for summer in the city

It's Memorial Day weekend - time to soak up the sun and some outdoor fun. It's officially grilling season. We've got some great recipes, some tasty booze-infused treats and a celebration of all things gin

This week's sweepstakes
Enter to win tickets to PIFA: PIFA VIP Sweepstakes
Enter to win a $100 Acme gift card: In the Kicthen sweepstakes

Shooting location
We set our show on the patio of 24, overlooking the Schuylkill River. The restaurant just launched a weekend bubbly and waffles brunch.

24 Philadelphia | Facebook
2401 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
215-333-3331
EMBED More News Videos

If you're looking for local fun in the sun, we've got you covered.

Six ways to enjoy the outdoors
Memorial Day weekend marks the start of outdoor fun. Karen rounds up six ways to get outside and enjoy the sun.

Spruce Street Harbor Park | Facebook
301 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 922-2386

Sail Philadelphia: Tall Ships Festival | Facebook
Penns Landing through Monday, May 31st

Independence Beer Garden | Facebook
100 S Independence Mall W, Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 922 -7100

Chinese Lantern Festival at Franklin Square | Enter to win tickets
Franklin Square, 200 N 6th St, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (Thru June 30th)

Free Events at King of Prussia Town Center | Sailphiladelphia.org
200 Main Street, King of Prussia, Pa. 19406
(301) 657-0700
EMBED More News Videos

There's a program to help you get your walk on at parks all over Philadelphia.

We Walk Philly
This free walking program at some of Philly's public parks has people getting fit, having fun, and connecting with their neighbors.

Walk PHL event | Philly Powered | Facebook
EMBED More News Videos

It's a Juniper celebration the entire month of June.

Juniper June
There's a Juniper celebration the entire month of June at Abe Fisher in Center City. Karen Rogers shows us whats on the menu.

Abe Fisher | Facebook
1623 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA 19103
EMBED More News Videos

We've rounded up some boozy treats that will be great all summer.

Boozy Treats
Melissa Magee shares some savory and sweet boozy treats great for the summer.

Capofitto | Facebook
233 Chestnut St , Philadelphia, Pa 19106
215.897.9999

Assembly Rooftop Lounge | Facebook
The Logan Hotel
1840 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19103
(215) 783-4171

Twisted Tail | Facebook
509 S 2nd St, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania 19147
(215) 558-2471

Cinder | Facebook
1500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
(267) 761-5582

Scarpetta Philadelphia | Facebook
at the Rittenhouse Hotel
210 W Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, PA 19103

EMBED More News Videos

Gina Gannon hits the roof deck with our friends at Alessi for some delicious recipes.

Grilling with Alessi
Gina Gannon goes In the kitchen with Alessi Foods and Redner's registered dietician Meredith McGrath for some brunch recipes you can make at home.

In the Kitchen recipes | Chicken burgers & pesto | Caprese pasta

Six-minute Meals
Red Owl Tavern's Spring Salad with Grilled Shrimp and Sherry Vinaigrette
The Deal
Along with the healthy meal, Red Owl Tavern is offering an indulgent deal: free dessert with the purchase of a dinner entree Tuesday-Friday through May. Just mention you saw this feature on 6abc.

Red Owl Tavern | Facebook
433 Chestnut St.,Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 923-2267
EMBED More News Videos

Alicia has a breakfast meal that you can make in just six minutes.

Buena Onda Fairmount | Garces Veggie Quesadilla
1901 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA 19130
EMBED More News Videos

After you finish eating you'll need to wash it all down, try two new beer pubs.

New Beer Spots
Two new brew pubs hit the Philly scene. Chicago's Goose Island opens its first US Brewery outside of Chicago and Love City Brewery is one couple's dream come true.

Goose Island | Facebook
1002 Canal St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 560-8181

Love City Brewery | Facebook
1023 Hamilton St, Philadelphia, PA 19123
(215) 398-1900
EMBED More News Videos

PIFA is coming to town!

Philadelphia International Festival of the Arts (PIFA)
From music to dance, circus acts to comedy and some performances that defy categorization, PIFA is a celebration of art and a celebration of Philadelphia that runs from May 31-June 10. Here are some of the highlights.
http://www.pifa.org/

PIFA Gala (May 31 at 6pm) | Tickets
Commonwealth Plaza: Inside the Kimmel Center
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Inventive Mothers: A Tribute to Frank Zappa | Show tickets
June 2 at 8 p.m.; June 3 at 2 p.m.
Kimmel Center: SEI Innovation Studio (Two levels below ground floor)
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
My Organ My Seoul, June 3 at 3 p.m. | Show tickets
Kimmel Center: Verizon Hall
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

The Planets: An HD Odyssey featuring the Jazz Orchestra of Philadelphia | Tickets
Conducted by Terell Stafford; June 8 at 8 p.m.
Kimmel Center: Verizon Hall
300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

Opening act will be The Jazztet of the United States Army Field Band
EMBED More News Videos

Two of the city's theaters are closing out their seasons with two of the most popular musicals.

FYI Loves the Arts
Two of the city's favorite theaters are closing out their seasons with two of the most popular musicals: Mamma Mia at the Walnut Street Theater and Disney's Aladdin at the Academy of Music.

Arts in Philly | Buy Aladdin tickets
Broadway Philadelphia Presents: Disney's Aladdin (June 13-July 1st)
Academy Of Music
240 S Broad St., Philadelphia, PA 19102

Walnut Street Theatre: Mamma Mia | Tickets | Facebook
825 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107
215-574-3550
EMBED More News Videos

Homes for pets and Shelter me.

Becks Cajun Café PSPCA Fundraiser
Your love for Cajun cooking could save the lives of homeless animals in our region thanks to a program called pos for pups.

Beck's Cajun Cafe | Facebook
Reading Terminal Market, 51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, Pa

Phos for Pups Program: Wolf Wolf Wednesdays
Ten percent of proceeds on Phos sales benefit the Pennsylvania SPCA from now until the end of July.

The Pennsylvania SPCA | Facebook
350 E. Erie Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19134
EMBED More News Videos

Two of the city's theaters are closing out their seasons with two of the most popular musicals.

Shelter Me
This week's shelter me is literally for the birds. Tamala Edwards introduces us to some exotic creatures that could be your feathered friends for life.
Jojo the Grey - Adoption and Rescue for Birds Inc.
----------
Check 6abc.com and FYI Philly on Facebook for more Weekend Action and other events going on around the region.
Twitter: https://twitter.com/6abcfyiphilly
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/6abcfyiphilly
Subscribe to our 6abc Community Newsletter: Text 6ABC to 22828 (Texting/data rate may apply.) Sign up online.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodFYI Philly
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FYI PHILLY
Watch FYI Philly's annual Ice Cream Social
Summer foods you will love: Watermelon, watermelon water ice
Summer foods you will love: Zucchini and zoodles
FYI Philly: Zen gardens and 6 beer gardens you have to try
Watch: FYI Philly's taco tour and sushi spots you must try
More FYI Philly
FOOD & DRINK
Little Miss Korea food stand comes to Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market
Nauti Donuts opens in Ocean City with coffee and made-to-order treats
Connecticut woman finds black widow spider in grapes
Sichuan, sweets and small plates: Check out the top 5 spots in Old City
McDonald's offering free french fries for the rest of 2018
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
3-alarm fire destroys Delaware County Catholic school
Baby born prematurely dies after mother's 911 calls go unanswered
4 injured in explosion in vehicle shop at Army depot
Jay-Z unhappy 'Made in America' leaving Philadelphia parkway
Police: Woman driving drunk hits, injures teen sister
Foles wins ESPY for Best Championship Performance
2 people hurt inside burning home in Lawncrest
Police: Machete-wielding man subdued after standoff at home
Show More
Teenager struck by driver in Mercer Co., critically injured
Man steals car from date to go on another date
AccuWeather: Sunny and Nice Today, Unsettled This Weekend
28 buildings evacuated in NYC steam pipe explosion
TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover
More News